CS calls for early completion of Dapo mini-secretariat

DAPORIJO, 8 Nov: Giving emphasis on early completion of the remaining work for the mini-secretariat here in Upper Subansiri district, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta urged the executing agency to carry out the ground development work of the mini-secretariat in a war footing.

During his visit to the district on Friday, the CSreviewed the status of developmental activities in the district in a coordination meeting with the DC and departmental officials.

He directed the DC to shift his office immediately to the mini-secretariat, stating that “since the building is completed, other ground development work, such as parking place and ground development, can be done side by side.”

The CS also directed the authority concerned to initiate steps for making the government polytechnic college in Taliha functional immediately.

Further, he obtained the status of the vibrant village projects and waste management, besides health and education sectors.

DC Tasso Gambo delivered a presentation on the development activities and achievements of the district, as well as the challenges being faced by it.

ADC Gamtum Padi also spoke.

The CM was accompanied by Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar and Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng during his tour to the district. (DIPRO)