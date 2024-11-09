Oil India wins critical mineral block in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Oil India Limited (OIL) has been selected as the preferred bidder for phop graphite and vanadium block in Arunachal Pradesh.

The selection was made by the ministry of mines in a recently concluded auction of eight critical mineral blocks, held under Tranche IV of the Auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks, the OIL said in a release.

The critical minerals, essential for high-tech and green energy applications, will play a crucial role in reducing India’s dependence on imports, it said.

Aligned with the national priorities of creating the national critical mineral mission, the OIL is committed to supporting India’s energy self-sufficiency and advancing the government of India’s vision of achieving self-reliance in critical minerals, positioning India as a competitive player in the global mineral economy, the release said.