Mandala Top standing out as tourist destination

[ Prem Chetry ]

MANDALA TOP, 8 Nov: Mandala Top, 28 kms from Dirang, in West Kameng district, stands out as a tourist destination with a 22 feet tall copper statue of the Buddha at the centre of 108 manes surrounding it in a circle.

The number 108 is considered auspicious in the Buddhist tradition, as it represents 108 earthly desires, 108 lies, and 108 delusions, and it is believed that the road to nirvana is filled with 108 temptations.

“The building of the 108 Jangchup chorten at such a height, symbolically promoting peace and prosperity, is the brainchild of local MLA Phurpa Tsering, sponsored by well-wishers,” said Karma Tsering, chairman of 108 Mane.

The 108 stupa project, which was started in October 2017 with generous donations from well-wishers, Home Minister Mama Natung, MLA Phurpa Tsering and local communities, was completed in 6-7 months. Its installation and ceremonial consecration was recently performed by His Eminence, Dungse Rigdzin Dorjee Rinpoche of the Sang Ngag Cheokhor Dargyeling Monastery, Chillipam.

“Mandala Top is one of the top ten tourist destinations in the state,” Karma Tsering said, adding that “the Mandala region is also one of the best birding places in the state, as it forms part of the important bird area with the contiguous forest tracts of Shergaon and Kalaktang.

“It has immense potential for adventure as well as ecotourism. The region is also known for its rich biodiversity, being home to the rare red panda, while the seasonal snowfall from December to February makes the places more heavenly for tourists and visitors,” he said.

The statue, sponsored by Delhi-based NGO Hans Foundation, is set to be inaugurated in December.

Apart from attracting researchers and environmental enthusiasts, the Mandala Festival has also been attracting thousands of national, international and domestic tourists annually.