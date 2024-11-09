Six capital police officers, constables awarded DGP commendation disc

APP raising day

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Six police officers of the Itanagar capital police received the prestigious DGP Commendation Disc for their outstanding contributions to law enforcement, community welfare and public service on Friday on the occasion of the 52nd raising day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Mama Natung gave away the disc medals to the awardees.

Itanagar Police Station (PS) OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo received the disc for his stellar role in anti-narcotics operations, solving high-stakes cases, and leading critical enforcement actions with exceptional dedication, while Women PS Inspector Nich Rupawas honoured for her unparalleled contribution to combating human trafficking. Her investigative acumen led to the busting of a human trafficking ring in Delhi, and resulted in rescuing of several minor girls from the Northeast region and resolving three major trafficking cases.

Wireless Telecom OC Assistant Sub-Inspector T Yirang was given the disc for his expertise in managing the PCR system in the ICR and his pivotal role in rolling out the innovative PINK PCR system, enhancing women’s safety in Itanagar.

Head Constable Taba Kacha of the Niti Vihar PS was recognized for his exceptional decade-long service and his efficient management of the functioning of the Niti Vihar PS.

Constable Ngangam Ngucho of the public services branch was awarded for her instrumental role in rolling out the e-devices scheme, which had recently received the Chief Minister’s Excellence in Public Administration Award.

Constable Kunal Tana of the Itanagar PS was awarded for his “unmatched efficiency in delivering over 5,000 summons and warrants within a year,” the capital police informed in a release.

The Itanagar capital police said that it takes immense pride in these outstanding officers. “Their accomplishments reflect the dedication, efficiency, and professionalism that the force strives to uphold,” it said.