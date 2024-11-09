Constable arrested on molestation charge

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: The Itanagar police on Friday arrested a constable, identified as Nyenwang Wangsu,for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman who had come to the police station late Thursday night to charge her mobile phone.

The Itanagar police station was alerted to a post circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook, alleging that the girl had been molested by the constable near the police station. Taking suo moto cognizance, Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo and Women Police Station OC Inspector Rina Sonam traced the victim and her parents.

According to the police, the victim was initially hesitant to register a formal complaint, but was counselled by the officers to do so. Following this, a case (u/s 74/75/78 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023) was registered at the women police station here.

The victim stated that she had visited the Itanagar police station late at night on Thursday to charge her mobile phone. Despite repeated offers by the duty officer to drop her home safely, she declined. She said that, shortly after leaving the police station, an individual followed her to a poorly lit area a few hundred metres from the police station and molested her.

The victim confided to her friends, one of whom made the social media post that brought the incident to light.

The complaint mentioned that the victim sought help and protection at the Itanagar PS after being chased by the stranger at night. The alleged accused was arrested based on the victim’s statement.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh expressed deep remorse over the incident and said, “The safety of women and children is the topmost priority of the capital police.

“The accused has been arrested and will face swift legal action to set a strong precedent,” he said, adding that “such conduct will not be tolerated, and every effort will be made to ensure that no policeman ever contemplates assaulting a woman.”

Singh further urged victims in general to come forward and report crimes. He said that if individuals are hesitant to visit the police station, they can reach out to the capital police through social media platforms, or the emergency helpline number 112, or through the pink PCR units.

“The police will ensure prompt action and ease of reporting for all victims,” he said.