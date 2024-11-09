Papum Pare district environment plan reviewed

YUPIA, 8 Nov: The district environment plan (DEP) for Papum Pare was reviewed during a meeting of the District Environment Management Committee here on Friday.

During the meeting, the DEP prepared in 2023 as per the guidelines issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board was reviewed for gap analysis and actions taken by the department concerned.

The progress of implementation of solid waste management and plastic waste management, both in urban and rural local bodies, biomedical waste management, air and water quality management, industrial waste management, etc, were elaborately discussed.

DC cum-cum-DEP Chairperson Jiken Bomjen urged all the stakeholders to make efforts to effectively implement the DEP in the district.

EAC-cum-DEP Member Secretary Dr Dana Unna highlighted the environment development plan, aimed at fostering sustainable development and promoting environmental stewardship within the district.

“The plan, which aligns with national and international environmental goals, seeks to enhance the quality of life for residents by prioritizing clean energy, waste reduction, and green infrastructure,” she said.

She further asked the members to submit the action taken reports on the DEP which was prepared in 2023.

SDO Tame Yajum, DMO Dr Reena Ronya, the EEs of the PHED, the DUDA and the WRD, the deputy director of industries, and representatives of the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)