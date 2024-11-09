Training prog on integrated farming system

CHANU CHUBAM, 8 Nov: Forty farmers from Chanu Chubam village, led by GB Omwang Wangsu and progressive farmer Wanfyak Wangsu, took part in an KVK Longding organized farm training on ‘Integrated farming system – an assured income generation source round the year’, here on Thursday.

During the programme, KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh explained the different suitable components of the integrated farming system,keeping in view the local situation as well as the other parameters in the district. He advised the farmers to actively carry out and follow different activities in a systematic manner in order to get the maximum production and productivity and to conserve the soil fertility for sustainable farming.

Further, Singh advised the farmers to rear local dairy cattle and “get maximum benefit through natural farming in conserving the soil fertility and making settled jhum cultivation as a venture.”

Later, Singh distributed seeds of radish, onion, French bean, toria and mushroom spawn, along with polyethylene bags for mushroom cultivation.

Agriculture extension scientist Dr B Srishailam spoke on the different centrally-sponsored schemes for the welfare of the farmers.