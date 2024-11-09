IOA constitutes committee to probe imbroglio in TSOA

NEW DELHI, 8 Nov: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted an ad hoc committee to conduct an inquiry into the imbroglio in the Tripura State Olympic Association (TSOA).

The IOA said that over the past many years, it has received multiple letters, complaints, police inquiries and court orders against the TSOA and its secretary-general Rupak Debroy.

“The Supreme Court recently denied anticipatory bail to Debroy, and an arrest warrant was issued by the special judge of West Tripura district on 30 September this year,” IOA president PT Usha said.

The committee, comprising Meghalaya Olympic Association working president John F Kharshiling as chairman and Mizoram Olympic Association president Robert Romawia Royte and Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago as members has been asked to submit a comprehensive report within a month.

“Submit a comprehensive report to the IOA within 30 days on the issues raised concerning the Tripura State Olympic Association, its secretary-general Rupak Debroy, and other members involved,” the IOA president said in an order.

The IOA president asked the committee to oversee the selection of athletes and nomination of coaches and officials from Tripura for the upcoming 38th National Games at Uttarakhand in consultation with the government of Tripura.

The committee has also been asked to provide recommendations along with the report to resolve the issues related to the governance in the TSOA, including conduct of fresh elections, if deemed necessary.

“The IOA has barred the present office bearers and executive council of the TSOA headed by its president Gopal Chandra from handling the activities of TSOA and also related to Olympic movement in the state,” the order said.