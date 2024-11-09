Workshop on preservation of indigenous priesthood culture

KHONSA, 8 Nov: A workshop focused on preservation of the indigenous priesthood culture was organized by the department of indigenous affairs, in collaboration with the Tirap district administration,here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Techu Aran highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous priesthood in the district and across the state. Expressing concern that “this sacred role is slowly fading from society,” Aran stressed the need for the younger generations to understand the significance of priesthood as an integral part of the indigenous culture, stating, “Our culture is our identity, and we must work to preserve it.”

Tirap district unit IFCSAP president Ngasah Tangjang in his address elaborated the significance of rituals in maintaining cultural heritage, and praised the participants for their commitment to keeping the tradition of priesthood alive.

He encouraged the attendees to pass on the knowledge to the younger generation to ensure that the culture remains intact.

Tirap Indigenous People’s Society president Setnok Sumnyan encouraged the participants to continue showcasing their cultural heritage, and to remain steadfast in passing it on to future generations.

Tirap DACO (i/c) Dr Metung Taku was also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)