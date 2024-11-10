Endurance mountain biking ‘Monduro 4.0’ underway in Tawang

TAWANG, 9 Nov: Monduro 4.0 cycling event, the world’s highest endurance mountain biking competition and part of the Asia Enduro series this year is underway at Tawang.

Local MLA Namgey Tsering flagged off the event at the Tawang walkthrough market here on Saturday, in the presence of Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput, ADC Sang Khandu, DTO Tsering Deki and other senior officers.

The event is organised by the Tawang Cycling Association, led by Dr Dukhum Magu, and sponsored by the state tourism department.

This year’s event has attracted participants from eight foreign nations and across India.

With a challenging course that begins at an elevation of 14,400 feet and descends to 8,000 feet, Monduro 4.0 is widely recognized as one of the toughest races in the world. Among the competitors is the UCI World Champion 2024, Alex Rudeau from France, and Neerav Shrestha, Nepal’s current downhill champion, along with other title holders in the endurance racing community.

During the opening ceremony, Tsering said that “Monduro 4.0 is expected to further boost tourism in Tawang, inviting international participants to share the natural beauty and scenic landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh with a global audience.”

The MLA also expressed appreciation for Dr Magu and his team for their efforts to revive the traditional foot tracks historically used by the residents of Tawang for travel and trade with Tibet, now incorporated as part of the Monduro route.

Brigadier VS Rajput underlined the importance of such events in fostering camaraderie and endurance.

The organizers have arranged practice races on 10 and 11 November to support the participants’ acclimatization before the final race on 13 and 14 November. (DIPRO)