No change in APPSCCE prelims date: APPSC

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made it clear that there will be no change in the date for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) preliminary, which is scheduled to be held on 15 December.

Refuting rumours of the possibility of the prelims examination being postponed, the commission has urged the aspirants not to believe in such fake news.

Talking to this daily, APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur called upon the aspirants to concentrate on preparing for the exam and stop heeding fake news.

“The exam date remains the same, that is 15 December. We request all the aspirants to remain committed to their studies as the date is the same. We also urge them not to believe in any rumours or any fake news circulated by anyone unless it is duly verified and endorsed by the commission,” said Gaur.

Former Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee member Techi Rana had earlier written a letter to the secretary of APPSC, requesting that the examination be deferred. On 6 August this year, the APPSC issued its annual calendar for conducting various recruitment examinations. The most awaited APPSC Combined Competitive Examination prelims has been scheduled for 15 December. The notification for this has already been issued and aspirants are filling up forms. The APPSCCE is being conducted after a gap of three years.

The APPSC has been in an imbroglio ever since the paper leak scam was unearthed by whistleblower (late) Gyamar Padang. The paper leak incident came to light after the late Padang, who himself was a candidate for the post of assistant engineer (civil) in 2021, filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station, claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked. The SIC initially arrested 10 persons, including the then APPSC deputy secretary-cum-controller of examination Taket Jerang.

Jerang’s arrest opened a can of worms, and day by day it became a massive scam with his revelations. Later, several government officials and private individuals, including serving engineers, agriculture development officers, sub-inspector trainees, and even circle officers were arrested for their involvement in the scam. At present the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.