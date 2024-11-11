Incomplete NH415: A testimony of complacent and irresponsible governance

Monday Musing

[ Tongam Rina ]

Nothing seems to motivate M/s TK Consortium Pvt Ltd, M/s Woodhill Shivam (Joint Venture), or the state government -particularly the state Public Works Department (PWD) – to complete NH 415, especially the stretch between Papu Nallah and Nirjuli. No amount of public shaming or even court orders have been able to compel the state government and its contractors to finish the road over the years, even though the completion date is set for December 2024.

The 59-km-long NH 415 starts from Gohpur in Assam and ends in Banderdewa via Itanagar and Naharlagun.

The NH 415 project, which is the only highway in the capital region, and therefore the lifeline, has been divided into three packages: Package A (from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah), Package B (from the Yupia trijunction in Papu Nallah to Nirjuli), and Package C (from Nirjuli to Banderdewa).

Work on the 11-km stretch from the Yupia trijunction in Papu Nallah to Nirjuli started on 18 December, 2021, after the contract was awarded to the Odisha-based construction company Woodhill-Shivam (JV), with TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd as the subcontractor holding a 49 percent stake.

What should have been a productive winter work season has turned into a vacation for the contractors, following a termination notice issued by the PWD in October, citing their failure to meet the terms of the contract agreement.

The government woke up just two months before the completion date to realise that the road wasn’t progressing.

The termination notice appears to be an eyewash, intended to provide temporary relief from criticism and perhaps an opportunity to prepare for an escape route for the contractors. However, just issuing termination with lofty words does not absolve the government of responsibility. If the contractors are not fulfilling their obligations, there should and must be a mechanism in place to ensure accountability – either take responsibility and complete the work with quality or relinquish the project with heavy fines paid. While bureaucratic hurdles or the infamous ‘cut or percentage culture’ may pose challenges to restarting the project this work season, such a crucial road should not be delayed for any reason.

The government seems to have abdicated its responsibility, occasionally complaining about the non-completion of an important project overseen by none other than Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In the Guwahati High Court, Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Kardak Ete sought a status report on the progress made as of 31 August, 2024. The government was unable to submit this report to the court, prompting the judges to impose a fine and direct them to submit the status report by 26 October while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona regarding the deplorable road conditions of the entire stretch between Banderdewa and Itanagar.

The government advocate stated that she had not been provided with the status report and, therefore, could not present it before the court. The entire episode exposes the government’s lack of interest, reflecting its disregard for both the court and its citizens and demonstrating zero accountability. One of the contractors, Woodhill-Shivam, did not even bother to send a lawyer to the hearing.

How long does it take to complete a road that is not even 60 kilometres long, especially when it involves expanding an already existing road? Compensation has been paid, and land has been provided free of encumbrance. What more is needed?

TK Engineering has faltered before; yet it continues to be redeemed despite defaulting. Doing a shoddy job as well as being late has become a hallmark of the company, touted as one of the largest local contractors.

Debris dumped by TK Engineering has caused mudslides and landslides on the highway and beyond, resulting in deaths and destruction of the roadway. The slides have flattened the Modi Rijo village along NH 415 between Itanagar and Naharlagun, leading to the loss of precious lives. Yet, each time, they have been absolved of responsibility.

Roads, bridges, and other major infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh have seldom been completed without controversy or drama, and landslides on these roads have claimed many lives. These projects often end up financing the ambitions and livelihoods of politicians and influential contractors while the citizens are left to suffer.

It is the work season in the state, but we still do not know the status of the termination notice. Before the festive and winter picnic season is in full swing and everyone gets busy, it is crucial to restart the work.

Hopefully, there will be no more melodramatic theatrics like last time. If readers may recall, in October 2020, beleaguered by criticism on social media, Chief Minister Pema Khandu threatened to resign if Chandranagar to Papu Nallah, was not completed by March of the following year.

After a couple of hours, his PR team had to go into overdrive to issue a clarification that the roads would be completed within the stipulated time, but without the bridges and culverts.

What did we get? A road that turns into a drain in monsoon and that cracks open as if the earth is eating it up.

Citizens can only hope this time too it does not become a dramatic spectacle of threatening resignation but a commitment to build a resilient road that does not change its shape and colour in different seasons.

Also, there must be accountability for why an important road project in the capital has taken this long and on the verge of missing the deadline. If ‘Team Arunachal’ or the task force for that road which is overseen by the boss himself is not performing well, the leadership should take responsibility instead of becoming adept at dodging accountability. Blaming others will not build the road. Decisive action is necessary to alleviate the difficulties faced by citizens.

For now, there should be no ifs or buts – get to work. Citizens deserve roads that are safe and sturdy, not a poorly constructed patchwork of a road where two-wheelers and smaller cars, including tempos, struggle and disappear under piles of muck.

If nothing moves those at the helm, there should at least be a sense of responsibility toward the offices they hold. However, such utter negligence regarding a crucial highway is a clear indication of the government’s abandonment of responsibility and accountability.