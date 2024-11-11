Don’t deprive PGT aspirants

Editor,

In a recent media briefing by Mr Techi Rana, he mentioned that the APPSC is planning of conducting the PGT exam before conducting the TGT exam. I on behalf of all the deprived PGT (2022) aspirants would like to express our grievances to the commission.

We all witnessed that PGT 2022 preliminary papers were leaked and sold before the exam could be conducted. Due to this many hardworking and genuine aspirants were deprived in the preliminary exam, and the PGT exam had to be cancelled.

Now the question is, is the new commission going to conduct the written examination for PGT with that tainted prelims result and deprive us, or is it going to conduct the prelims again by giving a chance to all the deprived aspirants?

Therefore, I pray to the commission on behalf of all the PGT deprived aspirants that please don’t deprive us and give equal opportunity to us.

A deprived

PGT aspirant