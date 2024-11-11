Union min Rajiv Ranjan Singh arriving in Itanagar today

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, accompanied by a high-level official delegation, is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a three-day state visit, according to an official release.

The minister is scheduled to visit India’s first aqua park in Tarin and inaugurate the Artificial Insemination Training Centre and the District Dairy Farm in Siiro in Lower Subansiri district.

During his maiden visit to the state, the minister is expected to visit various infrastructure related to fisheries and animal husbandry sectors and meet progressive farmers of Lower Subansiri

and Keyi Panyor districts, besides interacting with district officials.

He is also likely to call on Chief Minister Pema Khandu and hold a crucial review meeting with top officials of the fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying and panchayati raj departments in the presence of Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Minister Gabriel D Wangsu and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing.