Gautam Lahiri elected PCI president

NEW DELHI, 10 Nov: Senior journalist Gautam Lahiri was elected the president of the Press Club of India (PCI) for the second consecutive term, according to poll results announced on Sunday.

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty was elected the vice-president, Neeraj Thakur secretary-general, Afzal Imam joint secretary and Mohit Dubey treasurer.

The polling was held to elect candidates for the top five positions and 16 management committee members on the premises of the Press Club of India here on Saturday. (PTI)