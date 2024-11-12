APSSB’s withdrawal of MTS posts creates controversy

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The decision of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to withdraw 47 posts of multitasking staffers (MTS) two days before the exam has created massive controversy in the state. The board issued a corrigendum on 8 November, informing that 47 MTS posts of TRIHMS are being recalled based on intimation from the TRIHMS.

The decision to recall these posts just two days before the exam has raised serious question marks. Several people took to social media to question the move. The APSSB on its part has clarified that it has no role in the withdrawal of the MTS posts.

“TRIHMS wrote to us, informing us of the decision to cancel the recruitment process. It was done based on their advice,” said APSSB Undersecretary Dr Rubu Tabiyo.

Further, APSSB Secretary Krishna Kumar Singh said that the board is a recruiting agency and carries out the recruitment process based on the vacancies placed by the departments. “We are a recruiting agency. We conduct recruitment based on the demands of the department. If they cancel, we have to follow it. We have no control over it,” said the secretary.

Meanwhile, the TRIHMS authorities said that the 47 posts will be re-advertised in the upcoming recruitment drive of the APSSB after amendments.

“The withdrawal of 47 posts of MTS was done in the larger interest of the public. The recruitment rules of TRIHMS MTS posts required certain amendments along the lines of the latest recruitment rules of the MTS post of the government of Arunachal Pradesh. After discussion with the APSSB it was decided to withdraw the 47 posts of MTS,” they added.

The chairman of the Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF), Tadak Nalo, has questioned the APSSB and the TRIHMS authorities for the goof-up.

“If there was no vacancy, then why were the 47 MTS posts advertised as vacant and kept unaltered for 90 days? Why did TRIHMS authorities take 90 long days to realize that the advertised 47 MTS posts required changes in recruitment rules?” He questioned.

Further, Nalo also criticized the APSSB for entertaining the TRIHMS’s move to withdraw posts at the last moment. “Is the recruiting institution legally empowered to withdraw the posts after they have been advertised?” He questioned.