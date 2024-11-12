Gao inspects projects under Pasighat Smart City Mission

PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on Monday took stock of the progress of various projects being executed under the Pasighat Smart City Mission here in East Siang district.

Gao, accompanied by local MLA Tapi Darang, DC Tayi Taggu, Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) CEO Dr Manjuli Komut and others, inspected

the projects, which included the recreation centre (indoor game set), IGJGHS School Heritage & Redevelopment, smart guest house, market area upgradation, riverfront development, mini stadium at D Ering Higher Secondary School, and the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC).

He instructed all the contractors working under the PSCDCL to ensure on-time completion of the projects while maintaining high quality.

“Failure to complete the projects within the stipulated timeline may invite blacklisting from the PSCDCL,” Gao said.

Later, the MP held a meeting with the PSCDCL team and the contractors.

The MLA suggested improving some sections of the improperly constructed drainage systems and footpaths under the storm water drainage project and assured to provide support to the executing agencies in ensuring on-time completion of the projects. (DIPRO)