Parnaik exhorts youths to engage in tourism-related activities

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the youths of the state to engage in tourism-related activities, saying that the sector can be a game-changer for Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressed a public meeting at Kamle district headquarters Raga on Monday, the governor exhorted the people of the district to make concerted efforts to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Parnaik said that a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ would lead to a ‘Viksit Bharat’, and it could be done by focusing on the four pillars of development – education, health, infrastructure and tourism.

Highlighting the National Education Policy-2020, the governor exhorted the elders to ensure that every child completes school education.

Stating that today’s youths are the future leaders, Parnak advised them to be good citizens, “for which you must be educated, disciplined and motivated.”

He spoke also on the need to create awareness among the people on cleanliness, health, hygiene and sanitation, and suggested setting up a hygiene and sanitation committee.

Parnaik assured the people to take up the issue of communication in the district with the authorities concerned.

The governor also interacted with the senior citizens and community leaders and advised them to preserve their customs and traditions.

Local MLA Rotom Tebin also addressed the gathering at Raga.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner JT Obi, SP Kardak Riba, Zila Parishad Chairperson

Biri Shanti Nido, GBs, panchayat leaders and people from different parts of Kamle district attended the meetings at Raga.

Later, the governor reviewed the progress of various central and state government schemes and initiatives with the district’s heads of departments.

He advised the officials to “venture out of your offices, engage with the community, inspect ongoing projects on-site and leverage technology to monitor the progress of government schemes.”

The deputy commissioner and the HoDs briefed the governor on the developmental initiatives, challenges and progress made so far in the district. (Raj Bhavan)