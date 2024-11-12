Follow-up meet on education conclave held

BASAR, 11 Nov: A follow-up meeting on the ‘chintan shivir-cum-education conclave 2024’ was held at Marto Kamdak Multipurpose Cultural Hall here in Leprada district on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, aimed to draw a consensus among all the stakeholders on merger of schools with low-enrollment in order to improve the quality of education, particularly at the elementary level.

In his address, Sona highlighted the initiatives of the state government to revamp and streamline the dismal education scenario and also the concept of clubbing/merging of schools with low-enrollment to optimise the government resources.

The minister acknowledged the potential resistance to the initiatives, like closing down of low enrollment schools, but at the same time urged all the stakeholders, including the PRI members, CBOs, GBs and villagers to work in unison for the greater cause and

support the initiative for improving the education scenario in their respective areas.

“Our focus, first of all, is on the improvement in quality of elementary education. That is the first step toward it,” he said.

The minister said that the outcome of the entire exercises may be slow, but there definitely would be a tangible improvement in the education scenario in the coming years.

The minister’s adviser Mutchu Mithi described the initiative as historic, which he said would pave the way for reformation of the education sector in the state. He sought active participation and support from all the stakeholders to realize the outcome of the initiative.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi briefed Sona on the education scenario in the district and also presented him with the school merger plans.

She sought unwavering support from the education minister for improvement of the education sector in the district.

Education Secretary Duly Kamduk, Leparada DC Atul Tayeng, DDSE Tomi Doke, ATA president Kipa Kechak, all HoDs, teachers, senior citizens, ZPMs, PRI members and GB attended the meeting.

Earlier, DDSE Pubi Lombi delivered a presentation on the school merging proposition. The meeting was organized by the district education department. (DIPRO)