Govt College Palin principal Pura Guth Tago no more

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Pura Guth Tago, the principal of Government College, Palin, passed away after a brief illness on Monday at his residence in Mowb-II here.

He was 52. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Born to Pura Guth and Taku Yayu Pura, of Hija village, on 5 July, 1972, late Tago graduated with honours in political science from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University in 1994 and did his postgraduation from Jawaharlal University, New Delhi in 1996.

After selection in the APPSC, he joined as lecturer at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat in 1996. He served in various colleges across the state like Dera Natung Govt College, Itanagar, Rangfrah Govt College, Changlang and Govt College, Doimukh. He also served as assistant registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University (then Arunachal University), Doimukh for a brief period.

The Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ (TSD) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Tago. In a condolence message addressed to Mudang Yalu Pura, wife of late Pura Guth Tago, the TSD recalled late Tago as “a multi-faceted, talented and dynamic person full of energy and enthusiasm to serve the society selflessly.”

“He was loved by all for his soft spoken, ever-smiling welcoming, amiable and helpful nature. During his active social life, he held many portfolios and position and contributed immensely for the society selflessly. Significant among various position that late Pura G Tago held were as general secretary, Apatani Career Guidance Forum, Apatani Socio-Cultural Welfare Society, Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee, president, Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers Association, chairman, All Hija Welfare Society, founder member of the of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) in various capacity from 2010-2023. The nomenclature of AITF was coined by him and he also drafted the constitution of the AITF. He was the joint secretary, Papum Pare TSD (2015-’18) and served as general secretary, TSD from 2018-2021. This exemplifies and speaks volumes of his keen and eagerness to serve the society and leave behind a legacy,” the condolence message read.

“The vacuum that has been created with the passing of late Pura Guth Tago cannot be filled by anyone,” stated the TSD and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Condolences have also poured in from various quarters over the demise of Pura Guth Tago.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) expressed deep pain and sorrow at the untimely demise of Tago. In a condolence message, the NES said, “His contributions to society in different positions and capacities are innumerable, for which the Nyishi Elite Society profoundly acknowledges and appreciates him. He will be remembered by all those who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of public service and personal integrity that will continue to inspire future generations.”

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the NES also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) expressed shock and grief over the untimely demise of Tago, who was also the former publicity secretary and founder member of the AITF.

In its condolence message, the AITF recalled late Tago as one of the key players in social reformation in the modern Apatani society by holding various portfolios at the community level and in the AITF. “He was the convener of Roing Peace Mission in 2011. He played a pivotal role in bringing communal harmony in the state. The name of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) was also coined by him in the maiden meeting of social think tank of the state in Itanagar on 3 September, 2010. He was leading team AITF in various cultural exchange programmes of the communities through participation of community-based organizations in the community festivals in every nook and corner of the state as social leader,” the forum added.

The AITF prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) acting chairperson Bamang Tago has also mourned the demise of late Tago.

In a condolence message, the APSHRC acting chairperson said, “As a co-moderator and founding member of the AITF, he played an instrumental role in promoting the integration of community-based organizations for conflict resolution in the state. His contributions to human rights and social reform will be remembered and honored by all.”

“PG Tago’s friendship transcended age and social boundaries, and his involvement with various civil society groups left a lasting and positive impact. I cherish the memories of our association, even before the formation of AITF, and his unwavering commitment to the causes we both held dear. His passing has left an irreplaceable void in our state, and I mourn the loss of a great leader and a dear friend,” Tago said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended condolence to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, the minister said, “He (Tago) was a very humble personality with deep rooted connect with the society. His passing away is a great loss for the Apatani community as a whole. He worked very extensively for the welfare of student community in various capacities in different government colleges and universities in the state. His valuable contributions in education and social sector are praiseworthy and will always be remembered.”

Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat fraternity organized a condolence meeting in honour of late Tago, wherein the faculty members, staff and students gathered to pay their respects to the departed soul.

The meeting was presided over by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, who spoke highly of late Tago’s dedication to education and his significant contributions to the academic community in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Pura Welfare Association, Capital Complex-Itanagar (PWACC-I) also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said that the vacuum created by his untimely demise would be difficult to fill.

Late Tago was the former secretary and chairman of the All Hija Welfare Society, Capital Complex (AHWSCC-I) and former secretary and chairman of the PWACC-I. He was serving as its advisory board member at the time of his demise.

The Rajiv Gandhi University community also organized a condolence meeting to mourn the demise of Tago, former assistant registrar (examinations/registration) of the then Arunachal University (state university) for the period from 1 April, 1999 to 30 March, 2003.

The condolence meeting was attended by all the statutory officers, deans of faculties, directors/heads of departments/institutes, coordinators, faculty members, other officers and non-teaching employees of the university.

Vice Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Dr NT Rikam and other members paid tributes to late Tago on the occasion.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Ziro MLA Hage Apaa and the Hija Apex Body have also deeply mourned Tago’s demise.

Apatani Higher Education Teachers’ Association and Apatani Career Guidance Forum also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. (With inputs from DIPRO)