MLA commits to improve KV Tawang

TAWANG, 11 Nov: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering expressed his commitment to Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tawang’s improvement, and emphasised that the prolonged absence of a regular principal has disrupted school management.

Addressing a meeting at the DC office here on Monday to address the longstanding challenges faced by the KV, the MLA also noted that teachers completing their tenure are frequently transferred without prompt replacements, creating further gaps in the academic structure, and requested Tinsukia (Assam) Zone KV Sangathan DC Surjabala Devi, who also attended the meeting, to convey these concerns to the higher authorities of the KV Sangathan.

Tawang DC i/c Sang Khandu, who also serves as the chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee for KV Tawang, highlighted several pressing concerns, such as shortage of subject teachers, lack of a regular principal, the need for a dedicated school vehicle for emergencies, and additional support for the overall development of the institution.

Devi assured the attendees of her commitment to address the concerns. She also gave assurance that matters within her purview would be swiftly addressed, and that she would bring the other issues to the attention of KV’s higher authorities.

Devi is on a three-day official visit to Tawang as part of her efforts to support and facilitate the betterment of the KV. (DIPRO)