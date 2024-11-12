Trg prog on disease mgmt in potatoes

KHEREM, 11 Nov: Forty farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Scientific cultivation practices and insect pest and disease management in potato’, organised by the Namsai KVK at is premises here in Namsai district on Monday.

During the programme, plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora demonstrated seed treatment of potato and apprised the participants of seed rate, spacing, and insect pest and disease management in potatoes.

Agriculture extension scientist Shravani Sahani provided information regarding formation of SHGs and FPOs.

KVK Head Utpal Baruah also spoke.

“Eighteen q of potato seeds were distributed among 26 farmers for the purpose of demonstration,” the KVK informed in a release.