BSNL CE Mara Kocho appointed NEHHDC director

Staff Reporter

DELHI/GUWAHATI, 12 Nov: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chief Engineer (CE) Mara Kocho has been appointed the managing director of the North Eastern Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), headquartered in Guwahati.

The NEHHDC is a central public sector enterprise under the DoNER ministry.

Kocho was earlier posted as the BSNL CE in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Born to late Norbo Kocho in Rang village in Seppa circle of East Kameng district on 10 February, 1977, Kocho is the first Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer from the Nyishi community.

He has already served as the BSNL CE in Haryana and New Delhi, besides as deputy general manager (EM) on deputation at the Hydro Power Development

Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh

Ltd, and as superintendent of engineers at BSNL Shillong and Guwahati.

Kocho did his bachelor of technology in electrical engineering from the North East Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, in 2000. He also did master of business administration from IIM Lucknow, Noida campus.