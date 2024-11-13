Fire burns down house

Staff Reporter

HAPOLI, 12 Nov: A fire reportedly broke out in Gurudwara Colony, near Lal Bahadur School here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday evening, reducing a house to ashes and causing minor damages to nearby buildings.

Sources informed that the blaze started at around 5 pm and quickly engulfed the entire house. An LPG cylinder also blasted during the blaze, causing damage to the house.

The fire brigade reportedly managed to douse the flames before they could spread further. The cause of the fire, along with the damages caused, is yet to be ascertained.

The nearby residents managed to remove their belongings safely from their homes as a precautionary measure.