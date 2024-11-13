Union minister visits model fish farm in Yachuli

YACHULI, 12 Nov: Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on his maiden tour to Keyi Panyor district visited the model fish farm of Likha Kamin in Yachuli on Tuesday.

Agri & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, RD Minister Ojing Tasing and his adviser Talem Taboh, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and SP Angad Mehta were present during the tour of the union minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the union minister underscored the importance of progress in the Northeast. He reiterated that “without taking NE along, India’s vision of Vikshit Bharat cannot be possible.”

Singh also assured to extend any kind of support from the Centre for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, MLA Toko Tatung highlighted the immense potential of Keyi Panyor in pisciculture, taking the example of the model fish farm. At the same time the MLA sought support from the central government for development of fish farming in the state.

The ZPC, ZPMs, and government officials of the district were also present on the occasion, said an official release.