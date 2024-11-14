ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) police introduced special leave for women police personnel during their menstrual cycle.

“Women police personnel shall be entitled to avail one day of special leave during the first or the second day of their menstrual cycle each month,” Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

“The special leave will be treated as on duty for all purposes,” the SP said in an office memorandum.

The initiative underscores the commitment of ICR police to fostering a supportive work environment that accommodates the specific health needs of its women personnel, thereby enhancing their morale, productivity and operational readiness, the SP said.