Chimpu police return 34 lost phones to their owners

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Chimpu police recovered and returned 34 lost mobile phones worth Rs. 8 lakhs to their rightful owners in a special community outreach programme organized under SAMVAD initiative at the conference hall of the Chimpu police station.

During the event, the people were briefed on the significance of SAMVAD and the importance of promptly reporting lost mobile devices through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which aids in

tracking and recovering lost or stolen phones.

In August this year, the Chimpu police had recovered and returned 20 lost mobile phones to their rightful owners. Over the past year, Chimpu police recovered more than 100 lost mobile handsets.

“SAMVAD, initiated by Chimpu police station under the Itanagar Capital Region, is more than just an outreach program; it is a commitment to fostering collaboration, mutual respect and open communication between police and community members,” the police said in a release.

The initiative aligns with the larger ‘Police Ajin’ programme, spearheaded by Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, which seeks to foster a positive relationship between police and the public.

The event was attended by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Chimpu PS OC Inspector N. Nishant, and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) team led by CT Jerry Romin along with other police staff.