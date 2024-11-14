Wangsu calls for inclusion of Mithun and Yak under National Livestock Mission

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Minister for agriculture and allied sector Gabriel D. Wangsu called for inclusion of Mithun and Yak under the National Livestock Mission.

He said this during a meeting with Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh who held a high-level meeting with the state’s senior officers of fisheries and animal husbandry department at the Civil Secretariat here, and reviewed various sectors under his ministry.

Wangsu said that Arunachal Pradesh is home to 80 percent of India’s Mithun population and that the animal plays a vital role in the rural livelihood of tribal communities.

During the meeting, Singh urged the state to capitalize on schemes, like the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah Yojana (PMMKSSY) and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

“Arunachal has immense potential to advance in the fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying sectors. With a proper monitoring system at the district level and effective utilization of schemes like FIDF, PMMSY, the state can achieve significant progress,” Singh said. He assured that the central government would extend full support to enable Arunachal to make the most of these initiatives.

He stressed the need for dedicated policies and schemes suited to the unique topographical and economic challenges of Himalayan states, like Arunachal Pradesh. He advocated one-time grants to upgrade seed production facilities for both cold and warm water species to tackle the recurring quality seed shortage.

Highlighting the financial support challenges faced by local farmers as many struggle to access loans and Kisan Credit Cards from financial institutions, Wangsu appealed to the union minister to take up the issue with the finance ministry to resolve the issue and make financial assistance more accessible to local farmers.

He suggested setting up a Regional Research Centre for Coldwater Fisheries under Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research and highlighted the necessity of a dedicated fisheries and veterinary colleges in Arunachal to fulfill the long-standing aspirations of the people and to provide specialized expertise in these fields.

The establishment of these institutions, he said, would open new opportunities and drive economic growth in the region, he added.

The minister also highlighted Arunachal’s achievement in establishing India’s first Integrated Aqua Park in Lower Subansiri and sought Rs. 847 lakh for landslide-prevention measures and another Rs. 300 lakh for operational expenses over the next two years with plans for the park to eventually generate its own revenue.