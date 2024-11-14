Governor inaugurates 6th Arunachal Literature Festival

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: The 6th edition of Arunachal Literature Festive themed ‘A new dawn of literature’ began with a colourful opening ceremony at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

The three-day festival aims to provide a platform to local authors and poets and encourage them in the field of literature. This year, the organizers have invited national and international level authors to spark meaningful discussion revolving around literature.

Governor K.T Parnaik, who inaugurated the festival, underscored the power of literature to transform lives, stating that it can amplify unheard voices and provide fresh perspectives.

He expressed hope that the event will open an exciting new chapter in the state’s literary journey, honoring the storytellers, poets, writers and thinkers, who have enriched knowledge across generations.

Parnaik underscored the role of literary festivals in promoting reading habit, fostering creativity and cultural exchange.

“They help build a more literate, empathetic and connected society, enriching individuals, strengthening community bonds, and supporting the creative economy,” he said.

The Governor said that such festivals provide a valuable platform for local authors and poets, encouraging them to advance in the field of literature.

Parnaik appealed to all to develop reading habits.

“Reading enriches our soul. It opens the doors to a plethora of information, expression, sentiment, articulations and perceptions in various genres of literature. It shapes young minds and moulds our opinion and helps in problem solving,” he said, and encouraged the youth to read more.

“It is a powerful habit that enriches the mind, nurtures the soul, and provides individuals with the tools to lead informed, empathetic and fulfilling lives,” he said.

The Governor applauded the festival organizers for initiating unique ways of promoting literary activities by creating dedicated corners for children, using Ane’s (Mother’s) Home at the Women Police Station, Itanagar as the Satellite Venue, renaming halls in the names of writers from Arunachal Pradesh and conducting workshops on film making.

The governor called for the preservation and promotion of indigenous literary assets and languages.

On the occasion, the Governor released a book, titled ‘Myth, Memory and Folktale of the Wancho Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh’, authored by Tara Douglas and Jatwang Wangsa.

Home minister Mama Natung underscored the significance of promoting and documentation of indigenous culture, traditions and languages for posterity.

Natung, who is also minister of Indigenous Affairs, said that certain fund provision is being kept in the department for the purpose and invited the writers to avail it by writing on various aspects of local cultures for its preservation and documentation. He hoped that the three-day brain storming sessions on various forms of literature would guide the youths in right earnest thereby giving them a platform to sharpen their creativity.

IPR minister Nyato Dukam said, “Our state has always been blessed with a rich tapestry of culture and heritage, and today, this tapestry grows even richer as we welcome prominent authors, educators, and storytellers from across India and beyond.”

Expressing his delight at the huge turn-out in the festival, the minister stated, “This speaks to the enthusiasm and passion our community holds for the literary arts. Such overwhelming participation reflects not only a love for literature but a shared desire to learn, to create, and to be a part of something larger than ourselves”.

Padmashree Awardee Mamang Dai gave an insight into the sixth edition of the festival and also highlighted the journey of the Arunachal Literature Festival since its beginning.

Dai said that this 6th edition is not just about preserving the past; it is also about speaking to the present and shaping the future.

Tara Douglas, author of the book ‘Myth, Memory and Folktale of the Wancho Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh’, spoke on details of her book.

IPR secretary Nyali Ete also spoke on the occasion.

This year, a dedicated “Children’s Corner” has been set up where storytelling sessions for children are being held with renowned storytellers – Vijaylakshmi Nagaraj, Nabanita Deshmukh and Uncle Moosa’s Bamboosa Library team, besides two halls have been renamed as ‘Tagang Taki” hall and “Kengsam Kenglang” hall, honouring the two literary giants who were instrumental in shaping the present literary scenario of the state.

The first day of the ALF had a storytelling session at Children’s Corner in Kengsam Kenglang hall by Nabanita Deshmukh and team, while a session ‘In Conversation with Jerry Pinto” with Ranju Dodum as moderator was held at Tagang Taki Hall.

A host of literary luminaries, including renowned authors, poets, writers, story tellers, besides upcoming poets and writers from country and state are participating in the festival.

The three-day literary festival is being organised by the IPR department in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society. (Raj Bhavan)