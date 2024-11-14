Arunachal holds vast potential for inland water fish production: Union minister

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the immense potential for the fisheries sector to flourish in Arunachal Pradesh, provided that available resources are properly utilized.

The minister noted that Arunachal Pradesh holds vast potential for inland water fish production.

“Arunachal Pradesh’s numerous ponds and village water bodies provide a strong foundation for the state to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production,” the union minister said in a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Wednesday.

During the meeting the duo discussed the potential of the fisheries, dairy and animal husbandry sectors in Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh emphasized the importance of effective resource utilization to foster self-reliance and economic development in the region.

The union minister also discussed central initiatives, such as the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kishan Samridhi Yojana, which Arunachal Pradesh can leverage to enhance its fisheries infrastructure and boost productivity.

The union minister assured the central government’s support for developing these sectors.

Khandu reaffirmed Arunachal’s commitment to advancing the fisheries, dairy, and animal husbandry sectors.

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans to expand sheep and yak farming in high-altitude regions, recognizing their cultural and economic significance. He also apprised the union minister about the ongoing piggery development initiatives that aim to diversify animal husbandry and support rural livelihoods.

Khandu said that these sectors hold substantial promise for youth employment, rural development, and self-reliance.

The Chief Minister committed to implementing these initiatives to foster self-sufficiency and prosperity across Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu highlighted the state’s commitment to developing sustainable and economically viable programmes for these sectors. (CMO PR cell)