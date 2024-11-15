East Kameng launches Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan with grand walkathon

SEPPA, 14 Nov: In a bid to combat the growing menace of drug abuse, the East Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the Arunachal Photography Club, launched the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan with a spectacular walkathon here on Thursday.

The event saw participation of more than 3500 people including a group of members from Pasighat-based Women Against Substance Abuse (the WASE), showcasing strong solidarity in the fight against substance abuse.

While fagging off the walkathon, Home Minister Mama Natung, in his address, stressed the urgency of addressing the drug crisis in the region. He urged all stakeholders, including the district administration, police, community leaders, and youth, to take proactive steps in tackling the drug problem.

The minister highlighted that drugs abuse not only undermine the well-being of individuals but also hinder the overall development of the district and society at large.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner, Himanshu Nigam also requested the people to extend cooperation to the administration to eliminate substance abuse.

Among others, Seppa MLA Ealing Tallang, DGP Anand Mohan and superintendent of police, Kamdam Sikom were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)