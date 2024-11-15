There will be no postponement of APPSCCE-2024 preliminary exam, says APPSC

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made it clear that there will be no postponement of the preliminary examination date of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination-2024 (APPSCCE-2024).

A release from APPSC secretary Parul Gaur Mittal on Thursday stated, “It has come to the knowledge of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission that there is some confusion amongst the candidates regarding the postponement of the Preliminary Examination of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination-2024 (APPSCCE-2024). In this regard, the Commission has reviewed the sole representation received for the postponement of examination dates, and after detailed deliberation in the larger interest of the aspirants has decided against postponement of the preliminary examination date. The APPSCCE-2024 (Preliminary Examination) shall be conducted on 15th December, 2024 in pursuance of Advertisement vide No.PSCR(A)/12/2024 dated 10th October, 2024.”

“The APPSC has also discussed the matter with Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills and no examination of RGU is scheduled on the date of examination i.e 15th December. The Commission has requested to review their exam calendars so that a buffer day is also available to the aspirants (if any) claiming travel between their centre of examination for APPSCCE and the university examination centre.”

“The Commission is aware that APPSCCE is one of the most prestigious examinations of the state for which thousands of aspirants have been eagerly waiting for its conduct for the past three years and preparing diligently for the same. The Commission sees no valid ground to delay the recruitment process any further and overlook their efforts and hardships. Any postponement will also adversely impact the schedule of next stages of this examination. Thus in view of the larger public interest and keeping in mind the principles of transparency and merit the notified date of APPSCCE-2024 will remain unchanged,” stated the release.

The Commission has further appealed to all the aspirants to not fall prey to any malicious social media posts or unverified news unless the same is notified by the Commission itself.