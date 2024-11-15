Inclusion of Mithun and Yak in NLM

Minister for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Gabriel D. Wangsu, called for the inclusion of Mithun and Yak under the National Livestock Mission (NLM). Justifying his demand, Wangsu said that Arunachal Pradesh is home to 80 percent of India’s Mithun population and that these animals play a vital role in the rural livelihood of tribal communities.

The NLM was started in 2014-15, with a focus on Fodder and Feed Development, Livestock Development, Pig Development in the North-Eastern Region, and Skill Development, Technology Transfer, and Extension. It was re-aligned during 2021-22 and was approved by the CCEA in July 2021 under the Development Programme, with an outlay of Rs. 2300 crore.

NLM now has three Sub-Missions: Breed Improvement of Livestock and Poultry, Feed & Fodder, and the Sub-Mission on Innovation and Extension, with a focus on entrepreneurship development, feed and fodder development, research and innovation, and livestock insurance.

The inclusion of these animals will go a long way, as the mission can provide access to better veterinary care, vaccinations, and disease management programs. Livestock farmers could also benefit from financial support. The mission can help promote sustainable practices, reducing the environmental impact and making livestock farming more resilient to climate change. Mithuns and Yaks, an integral part of Arunachalee society, need to be protected and promoted as well.