Center will support potential sectors including hydro power: Scindia

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: Union Minister of DoNER and Communication, Jyotira-ditya Scindia, said that the Centre would support and facilitate Arunachal Pradesh’s potential sectors, such as Hydro Power and other key sectors.

Scindia, who is on a state tour, said this during a press briefing after a review meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the state’s potential, on Wednesday.

The Union Minister outlined both the qualitative and quantitative advantages of the state, as well as the opportunities and challenges where the state government and DoNER Ministry can collaborate.

“Currently, the DoNER Ministry has approved 456 projects from Arunachal Pradesh worth Rs 5,275 crore, of which 331 projects, valued at Rs 3,284 crore, have been completed. An additional 125 projects, amounting to nearly Rs 2,000 crore, are still in progress,” Scindia informed.

He added that in coordination with Chief Minister Khandu, the DoNER Ministry is working to ensure that these projects are fully implemented based on the state’s potential.

“We are working together for the progress of the state, as the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make the Northeast region the fulcrum of the nation’s growth engine,” he stated.

The Minister also informed that in January 2025, DoNER would meet again with the government of Arunachal Pradesh, where presentations will be made on the action points discussed today. The priority will be to complete long-pending projects.

Lauding the state’s orchid potential, the Minister stated that Arunachal could become a world-renowned orchid sanctuary.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed the DoNER Minister’s presentation as a good initiative to support the state’s growth. He also mentioned that the state government would work to analyze the presentation given by the ministry.

“We discussed our state’s unique strengths, weaknesses, and challenges, as well as opportunities for sustainable development,” CM Khandu said.

“Through data-driven planning and sector prioritization, we are mapping out a clear path to foster infrastructure development and sustainable growth in Arunachal,” he added.