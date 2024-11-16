36 players from Arunachal to participate in National Pencak Silat C’ship

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Thirty-six pencak silat athletes from Arunachal Pradesh (19 in the junior category and 17 in the senior category) will participate in the National Pencak Silat Championships to be held in Srinagar from 16 to 21 November.

The junior team has already left for Srinagar on Thursday. The senior team will be leaving for the championship on 18 November.

While the championships for the 12th pre-teen, sub-junior and junior categories will be held from 16 to 18 November, the 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2024 (senior) will be held from 19 to 21 November.

Both the junior and the senior championships will be held at Sher Kashmir Indoor Sports Stadium, Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association informed in a release.