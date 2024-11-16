DC launches DAJGUA in Tirap

KHONSA, 15 Nov: Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) in the district on Friday.

The initiative encompasses 25 specific schemes implemented by 17 central government ministries and departments. “These schemes are designed to improve the quality of life in tribal communities through focused efforts in healthcare, education, sanitation, housing, and economic development,” the DC said in a coordination meeting after launching the campaign.

Aran urged all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the successful execution of the week-long campaign.

During the meeting, a detailed programme was also chalked-out. (DIPRO)