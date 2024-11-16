France’s Alex Rudeau won Monduro 4.0

TAWANG, 15 Nov: Alex Rudeau from France won the world’s highest enduro mountain biking competition-Monduro 4.0, which concluded here on Thursday.

Matej Charvat of Czech Republic and Elouan Peressie of France finished second and third, respectively.

In the Masters category, Nicholas Syrti of Shillong, Meghalaya won the first position, while Vinay Menon of Pune, Maharashtra and Phurb Dorji of Bhutan won the second the second and the third positions, respectively.

In Junior category, Darian from Shillong, Meghalaya, Samarpan Jain from Mysore, Karnataka and Satyadeep from Darjeeling, West Bengal won the first, second and third positions, respectively.

The event, which was a part of the Asia Enduro Series this year, had drawn over 50 competitors from seven countries.

Monduro is recognized as the only Enduro race in India and the highest Enduro race in the world, making it a premier event in the mountain biking calendar.

“I have raced around 20 races across Asia and Monduro has the best trail amongst all,” Charvat said.

Many riders said that being able to race alongside UCI Enduro World Champion 2024 Alex Rudeau was a dream come true.

The participants also learned about Tawang’s rich culture and heritage, further enhancing the overall experience.

Monduro 4.0 not only promoted mountain biking as a sport but also showcased Tawang as a prime destination for adventure tourism.

The event was organized under the aegis of the Tawang Cycling Association with support from the state’s tourism department. (DIPRO)