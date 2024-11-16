ANYA demands justice for Seppa victims

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has expressed shock over Thursday’s heinous incident of murder and attack on patients at Seppa District Hospital in East Kameng district.

The association said that the incident has left the community in a state of disbelief and deep sorrow.

“We are appalled by this vicious act, which has caused immeasurable harm to the victims and their families,” ANYA president Jamru Ruja said in a release.

While strongly condemning the incident, the ANYA president urged the law enforcing authorities to take swift and decisive action against the perpetrator of the crime.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, who have been irreparably harmed by this atrocious act,” the release said.

The association demanded justice for the victims and their families, insisting that the perpetrator must be held fully accountable for this unimaginable crime.

“We stand in solidarity with the victims and their families and offer our unwavering support during this traumatic time,” Ruja added.

The association urged the authorities to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation into the matter and give exemplary punishment to the accused under appropriate sections of the law.

It also urged the authorities concerned to ensure that such incidents do not recur.