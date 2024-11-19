AAPSU files FIR against Chakma

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has filed an FIR against one Drishyamuni Chakma at the Itanagar police station on Monday for charges of cheating, forgery and false representation.

Drishyamuni had earlier attempted to contest for an assembly seat from Bordumsa (General Seat) in the 2024 elections prompting AAPSU to challenge his fake credentials.

AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali, during a press conference on Monday, stated that Drishya-muni falsely claimed to be a permanent resident of Avoipur by fabricating documents to get registered in the electoral roll and obtain an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) bearing UBV2587045, issued by the Election Commission of India.

Tali emphasized that only citizens of India are entitled to be registered in the electoral roll. However, Drishyamuni, a refugee and a non-indigenous person from Arunachal Pradesh, managed to get himself registered as an elector for the 49 Bordumsa-Diyun (General) Legislative Assembly seat.

Tali further stated that Drishyamuni’s contesting the assembly seat in Bordumsa without being an Indian citizen constitutes a serious offence with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy, making him liable for prosecution under the appropriate provisions of the law.