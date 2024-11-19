Indian Army commemorate Kepang La Day

GELLING, 18 Nov: The Spear Corps of Indian Army commemorated the Kepang La Day here in Upper Siang district on Sunday to pay tribute to the bravehearts, who made supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Indo-China War.

The day was also marked to remember the resilient saga of villagers, who stood strong to support the Indian Army during the war.

A ceremony was held at the revered Kepang La Chorten, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and Guard of Honour to pay heartfelt tribute to martyrs. Prayers were also offered at the historic Gelling Monastery, symbolizing the sacred bond between the army and villagers.

The Army also paid gratitude to the villagers, who supported the army during the war by recognizing and expressing their acknowledgment of their ancestor’s courage and unity.

The event was attended by Tuting ADC, schools children, residents and civil administration to witness the saga and valour of Siang Valley’s enduring legacy of bravery, unity and cultural heritage.

Kepang La Pass in Siang valley is an inseparable part of India’s heritage, symbolizing the sacrifices made by soldiers and villagers. Kepang La is a significant mountain pass on the Indo-Tibetan Line of Actual Control, which holds a special place in the hearts of the people from Arunachal Pradesh. This strategic location is situated near the course of the Yarlung Tsangpo/Siang River, which has witnessed numerous heroic sacrifices by Indian soldiers, who have guarded the nation’s borders.

The bravery of the Siang valley people and soldiers was put to the ultimate test during the 1962 India-China war. When villagers from Gelling noticed Chinese PLA footprints near the Nyugong Ri stream, Indian forces quickly responded, engaging the enemy in a fierce skirmish.

For eight hours, Indian soldiers defended their positions with remarkable valour, sacrificing their lives to protect the valley.

Among the fallen heroes were 2 Madras Regiment’s Subedar Sheikh Subani, Havildar B. Ramalinga G, Sepoys Murri Raja, Appa Rao and Ellias.

Despite the hardships of war, including the occupation of several villagers by the PLA, the bond between the locals and the Indian Army soldiers grew stronger. Villagers stood shoulder to shoulder with the army, demonstrating an unyielding resolve to defend their homeland.

Sherab Memba was among the villager, who was awarded a civilian medal by then Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru. (DIPRO)