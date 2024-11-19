ARM, International Theatre Festival to start from Nov 22

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: The 2nd edition of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM) and the 1st International Theatre Festival are scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 05 at Indira Gandhi Park here. This year, eight productions featuring young actors from the state will be showcased, with participants from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The plays include Nasung, a story by Dr. Jamuna Bini, inspired by her work Bhaas Ka Phool, in which 32 youths, both men and women, have participated as cast and crew.

Another play, Salt of Life, directed, conceptualized, and designed by festival director Riken Ngomle, engaged 38 youths, including both men and women, in various roles as cast and crew.

Most of the eight plays have already been premiered at Rajiv Gandhi University and in Namsai, where they were well-received by enthusiastic audiences.

The other plays to be showcased include/ Barrdinkoh – The Destiny, scripted and directed by Suk Bahadur Bashel, Gyepo Kalawangpo – The Legendary King of Monyul, Rangthiip Rangphang, a story promoting Rangfra faith, designed and directed by Rilli Ngomle, Lapya, a heart-touching play about early marriage among Nyishi women, conceptualized and directed by assistant professor Tai Tugung, Soinam – The Tale of Hapless, directed by Vivek E. Ahimsaka, a production by the Tai Khampti Heritage and Literature Society, directed by Chow Saratham Namchoom. Writer and director Duyu Tabyo was the dramaturge of the plays The salt of life and Barrdinkoh-The destiny.

Over 300 participants, including cast and crew, contributed to the making of these plays.

International participants include Gabriel E. Jimenez Montes from Los Angeles, Dorota Kuzniarska from Poland, Matej Matejka from Poland and Bimal Subedi from Nepal. Additional international groups include Ex Theatre Asia from Taiwan, a Thai artists’ team from Thailand, and Theatre Movement International from the United States.

During a press conference at the Press Club on Monday, festival director Riken Ngomle shared that last year, the festival toured four cities-Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati and Kolkata, with four productions. This year, he said, the festival aims to showcase a variety of theatre forms to Arunachalee audiences, given the limited theatre exposure in the region. He highlighted that the festival will feature traditional, contemporary, and experimental theatre, among other forms, with theatre practitioners from diverse backgrounds.

Ngomle also informed that 12 national productions from different parts of India have been invited, including five selected through an open call, eight from Arunachal Pradesh, and five international productions. National participants include Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research (Pondicherry), Kala Mandalam (Kerala), Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts (Karnataka) and NSD Repertory Company (Delhi).