Arunachal has immense potential in pisciculture: Governor

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh with its pristine environment, perennial water sources and fresh flowing water bodies has immense potential in pisciculture.

The Governor on Sunday visited the Trout Fish Farm in Mechukha in Si Yomi district and interacted with the fish farmers and officials of the fishery department. He also released fingerlings in the farm.

Immensely impressed by the perseverance of the farmers and their entrepreneurship spirit, Parnaik commended them and urged them to encourage the youth of the villages to take up such schemes. He said that entrepreneurship in pisciculture, agriculture and allied sectors, tourism and hospitality can bring prosperity in the state.

Citing the example of the trout fish farm, Parnaik said that with technical and financial support, the sector can be a popular avenue for entrepreneurship and self-employment

He exhorted the youth to venture into entrepreneurship avenues, become self-employed and be job providers.

The Governor, while maintaining his practice of reviewing the central and state government-sponsored programmes, schemes and projects during district tours, reviewed ongoing developmental works being implemented in the district. He had updates on four pillars of growth-education, health, infrastructure and tourism and also agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors.

He emphasized on automation of all data related to schemes being implemented in the district for better analysis, monitoring and management. He advised the officials to think out of box ideas to address challenges, explore preventive measures and reach out to the people.

The Governor said that people of Arunachal Pradesh have potential and capability and the government officials must assist them to realize it.

“The technical advancements in the Krishi Kendras, scientific laboratories and research centers must be transferred to fields and reach to the rural communities,” he said.

The Governor said that the farmers and youth of the state have the potential and capability to revolutionize the farming sector but require proper motivation and guidance.

He also said that the progress of the rural community, particularly the youth is important for development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, additional deputy commissioner Tana Yaho apprised the Governor about the ‘successful’ programmes of saffron cultivation and cold water trout fish farming in the district. (Raj Bhavan)