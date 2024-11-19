Nikbia Raha win 2nd Zara Tata (Sorang) Memorial Men’s Volleyball Tournament

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Nikbia Raha GPC won the second Zara Tata (Sorang) Memorial Men’s Volleyball Tournament- 2024, defeating Langdi Yarda GPC 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-19) in the final played here on 15 November.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 75000, while the runner-up was given Rs. 34000 along with trophies.

Cash prizes were also awarded to the best disciplined team and the best player.

The prizes were given away on the 10th foundation day-cum-fourth general conference of Sorang Welfare Society at Nyokum Ground, Jollang on 17 November.

The tournament was organized by Sorang Welfare Society.