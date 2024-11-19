Alumni meet of VKV

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: BONOss (Batch of Ninety-One Six Standard), a society formed by the 1991 Class Six alumni of VKV Balijan, held its annual meet from 15-17 November at Seiosa, Pakke Kessang.

During the annual meet, the society members interacted at length about bringing about positive change by giving back to society in general and to educational institutions in particular. The members also voiced their concern for the preservation of the rich flora and fauna of the state, emphasizing the importance of ecological balance through the participation of local communities in conservation efforts supported by the government.

As part of their support for the various initiatives taken by the government and the residents of Seijosa for wildlife conservation, the society members participated in a jeep safari around the Pakke Tiger Reserve. They interacted with research fellows, conservationists, elephant trainers, field officials, and guards of the reserve, appreciating the yeoman service rendered for the conservation of the region’s wildlife and forests.

The BONOss society also visited VKV Seijosa, where they interacted with teachers and motivated students to excel academically, be responsible citizens, and serve society. The society also donated essential furniture to the school.

In addition, the members visited Naksaparbat, located in the Dissing Passo Circle. This archaeological site contains ruins of a medieval settlement, believed to date back to the 14th-15th century and thought to have been built by the king of the Borahi Kingdom/Chutia Dynasty. The society members called for the conservation and proper maintenance of the Naksaparbat site, which serves as a historical testament to the region’s rich settlement and housing systems in the past.