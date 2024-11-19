Training for school children on AI

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Under the PM SHRI Scheme, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is conducting an internship training for class VIII students in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine learning using Python programming. The internship is a 5 day programme commencing from 18 November in PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 Itanagar, Naharlagun. PM SHRI has sponsored the faculties of NIELIT, Ningthoujam Baby Devi and Nabinjyoti Karmakar for the training.

The scheme aims to make students familiar and informed about the use of Artificial Intelligence and its future perspectives among the students.

Principal of the vidyalaya Dr. Ramkumar Sikarwar welcomed the efforts of members of NIELIT and appreciated the contribution of PM SHRI to make the children aware about the appropriate use of AI and its needfulness.