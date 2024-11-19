3 more drug peddlers arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Nov: Continuing its crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, Banderdewa police apprehended three more drug peddlers and seized 14.61 grams of suspected heroin, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid at Banderdewa, and two drug peddlers identified as Afzal Ali (22) from Assam’s North Lakhimpur and Anwar Hussain (22) from Tezpur in Sonitpur district, have been arrested, the SP said.

One soap case and two vials containing suspected heroin weighing 14.61 grams were recovered from their possession, the SP said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that the narcotics were procured from one Md Sonnasi of Silonibari, Assam. The disclosure led to the apprehension of the third accused Sonnasi (28).

A criminal case has been registered against them at Banderdewa PS under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, the SP said.