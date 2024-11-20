APDDAS reviews drug de-addiction efforts

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The executive committee of the Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society (APDDAS) on Tuesday evaluated the performance of drug de-addiction efforts in the state. The committee, which consists of members from the education, social welfare and WCD, health, and other departments of the state government, discussed the progress and challenges in the initiative.

Presiding over the APDDAS executive meeting at the civil secretariat, H&FW commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain emphasized that “it is important to not just help addicts recover, but to help them maintain their drug-free status.”

Sain, who is also the APDDAS chairman, advocated for reserving 90 percent of jobs available on a contractual basis in the Sudhaar Ghars under APDDAS, exclusively for recovered addicts, based on their qualifications. “Gainful employment will help them sustain their recovery,” he said. “This will motivate and encourage people with substance abuse disorders to break free from addiction,” he added.

He appealed to all concerned departments to extend their cooperation and support in tackling the growing menace of substance abuse in the state, which he described as “very alarming.”

Sain also stressed that the Tele-Manas toll-free helplines should be mandatorily linked to all the Sudhaar Ghars in the state.

“The call intake for the Tele-Manas Helpline numbers 14416 and 18008914416 needs to be improved. Tele-Manas can be a game-changer in ensuring the long-term recovery of addicts, and all efforts must be made to utilize this resource to its full potential,” he said. He further urged the education department and SJETA to disseminate information about the Tele-Manas service and encourage students and women to reach out whenever they feel the need.

H&FW secretary Ira Singhal, health services director and APDDAS nodal officer Dr. Riken Rina also shared their views during the discussion. They emphasized the need for more active community participation and for all stakeholders to join hands in combating this crisis.