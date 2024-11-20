DC seeks renovation of toilets in schools and anganwadis

AALO, 19 Nov: Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage has urged the department concerned to identify all the non-functional toilets in schools and anganwadi centres etc. in the district and renovate them before 10 December. She further asked the executing and implementing agencies to maintain quality of works.

The DC said this during an event by the District Water and Sanitation Mission, West Siang to mark World Toilet Day 2024 here on Tuesday.

The World Toilet Day is observed on 19 November every year to raise awareness about the importance of sanitation and ensure access to safe and clean toilets for everyone.

This year, the Jal Shakti ministry has launched

‘Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman’ campaign as part of the World Toilet Day. The three-week-long campaign will run until 10 December.

Earlier in the day, West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete launched the campaign at Bene village by organizing awareness programme and distributing toilet kits. (DIPRO)