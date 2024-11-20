Awareness-cum-training prog on plastic use in agriculture

KHONSA, 19 Nov: An awareness-cum-training programme on “the use of plastic in agriculture” was successfully held at the circuit house conference hall, here in Tirap district on Tuesday. The event was organized by Bangalore-based Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), the district administration, and the horticulture department.

The training session, led by director (sales and marketing) of Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd. Shubhankar Dutta Gupta included a detailed power-point presentation.

He elaborated on the advantages of mulching for various horticultural crops and its potential to boost production and farmer incomes.

Different types of mulching sheets were demonstrated to familiarize participants with their applications and benefits during the training.

North Eastern zone representative of Agriplast Arun Kumar conducted a practical session at the government spices nursery in Khonsa. Farmers observed the application of mulching sheets on fruit plants during a live demonstration.

The workshop saw active participation from progressive farmers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from various villages across Tirap district.

Deputy commissioner Techu Aran, in his address, encouraged progressive farmers to apply the knowledge gained to their agricultural practices.

“Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for rural villagers. This platform offers a unique opportunity to learn from experts who have traveled far to share their valuable technical knowledge,” the DC said.

District horticulture officer (DHO) Projjwal Dev highlighted overview of the objectives of DAJGUA and underscored the importance of adopting plastic in agriculture to enhance productivity and benefit farmers. (DIPRO)