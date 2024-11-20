Dr. Taro Sindik and Dr. Tadam Ruti attend Nalanda Gyan Kumbh

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Assistant professors Dr. Taro Sindik and Dr. Tadam Ruti of the department of Hindi, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and Govt. College, Doimukh respectively, participated in the Nalanda Gyan Kumbh 2024, an event centered on Bhartiya Gyan Parampara and the Role of Indian Languages in the context of ViksitBharat@2047.

Assistant professor and poet Dr. Sindik and Dr. Tadam Ruti, who is also general secretary of Arunachal Pradesh College Teacher Association (APCTA), attended the event as resource persons representing Arunachal Pradesh for academic discussion.

Organized from 16 to 18 November at Nalanda International University, Bihar under the auspices of the ministry of external affairs, govt. of India, the event featured participation from over 100 educational institutions across Eastern and Northeastern states of India, with more than 700 esteemed academicians.